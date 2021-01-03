PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Authorities are investigating a stabbing early on New Year’s Day in downtown Platteville.
Officers responded during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 1, to a tavern on Second Street for a report of a male subject who had been stabbed, according to a social media post by the Platteville Police Department.
The post states that the male subject had suffered a stab wound to his upper chest. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The post does not include the identity of the victim or indicate an exact time of the stabbing.
The post states that “there is no threat to the public related to this incident.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 608-348-2313.