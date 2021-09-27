Sorry, an error occurred.
A Dubuque County man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Delaware County.
John A. Hoefler, 21, of rural New Vienna, was arrested Sept. 19 by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Hoefler is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 at a location in Delaware County.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
