Paige Gillitzer received a special sweartshirt emblazoned with a 911 logo and her face lit up with a broad smile.
Gillitzer, 13, was the “resident of honor” during Sunday’s 21st Annual 911 Christmas event at Hills & Dales.
“Every year we honor a resident — they’re the person of the day,” said Marilyn Althoff, CEO of Hills & Dales.
The annual event actually showers gifts upon all 59 residents of Hills & Dales, a residential facility for people with disabilities.
Sunday marked the 21st year that members of the Dubuque area’s 911 community — police, sheriff’s personnel, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders — have provided gifts to residents and monetary donations to the organization in a festive gathering that begins with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving in a fire truck amid a parade of emergency vehicles flashing lights and sounding sirens.
“It’s the start of Christmas for me,” said Vicki Leonard, who retired from the 911 community but continues to organize the Hills & Dales event. “Those lights and sirens are going, but it’s not an emergency. It’s a different kind of need. It’s a good need.”
Althoff said the bond between her organization and the emergency personnel has strengthened during the past 20 years.
“The generosity and the spirit of the season continues,” she said. “One very special thing that we have established is the Biver Brothers Fund. It’s a fund that has been set aside in our foundation to provide for kids or adults who are living here who may need a special piece of equipment or they don’t have family and just need basic things, like clothing. A new resident coming into Hills & Dales may not have anything but the clothes they are arriving with. We’ve been able to access that fund to support them.”
Emergency services personnel arrived at the facility laden with wrapped packages. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted excited residents.
“It’s not just the gifts they provide,” Althoff said. “They’ve given us just overwhelming support.”
In addition to the individual gifts, members of the 911 community raised $3,529 for the Biver Brothers Fund this year and an additional $5,000 to purchase other items at the facility.
Leonard said the 911 community has provided $120,000 to Hills & Dales since 2006, when she began tracking monetary donations to the organization.
“It started small and it kept on getting bigger,” Leonard said.
Paige’s parents, Todd and Julie Gillitzer, were in attendance Sunday as their daughter was honored during the event.
“This is phenomenal ,” Todd Gillitzer said. “This is our second home. The facility, and the staff that work here are beyond amazing.”