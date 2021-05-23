Aaryn Digmann has long thought about the ways his school district could change for the better.
Until recently, the sophomore at Hempstead High School in Dubuque hadn’t been able to voice his opinions or talk to someone who could help make changes.
But for the past several months, he and his peers have been meeting with district leadership to hash out steps they can take to shape Dubuque Community Schools’ future.
“We’re able to bring insight from a student perspective on what we go through and stuff like that, and I think we are going to end up making changes the longer we meet,” Aaryn said.
Aaryn is a member of the district’s new Student Equity Advisory Committee, a group of high schoolers who have been meeting this school year with Superintendent Stan Rheingans to put forth initiatives they would like to see the district tackle. Their ideas, in turn, are being incorporated into the district’s priorities for the 2021-2022 school year.
Rheingans said the group’s efforts help educators get a sense of what the district is doing well and where it can improve. In turn, students learn about what it takes to make change in their schools.
“I want those students to see their work showing up in a board meeting and then produced and reported out on as we do with our priority initiatives,” he said. “It’s meant, really, to be a working group, and the students have been fantastic.”
Representation
Each year, district leaders seek to make improvements in the schools via a set of priority initiatives aligned with their strategic plan.
However, it became clear to Rheingans that one group who didn’t have enough of a voice in shaping those goals was the students the district serves. The equity advisory committee provided an opportunity for those students to share their thoughts.
The group currently consists of 16 students from Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools and the Alternative Learning Center. In forming the committee, district leaders sought to draw students from a variety of different ethnicities, genders and sexual identities so as many groups as possible are represented.
“We wanted a group that represented all the facets of our student bodies,” Rheingans said.
The students started meeting with Rheingans over the winter, getting to know one another and then starting to brainstorm the kinds of things they would like to see from their schools.
Payton Reid, a sophomore at Hempstead, said students in the group put forth plenty of ideas as they met before eventually coming up with a list of items they can carry out.
She said conversation topics among the group included educating students on racial slurs and using correct pronouns for their peers, helping teachers know how to work with students dealing with mental health challenges and adding clubs to help students from different backgrounds come together.
“You can tell that a lot of the African-Americans will gravitate towards the African-Americans, and football boys will stay with football boys, and cheerleaders won’t talk to like math club girls,” said Payton, who is biracial. “We really want to kind of break that so there aren’t people who feel like they don’t belong with a friend from a different group.”
Goal-setting
Eventually, group members narrowed the focus to three initiatives they would like the district to tackle:
- Increasing awareness of different career paths, with more opportunities for hands-on experiences
- Helping students connect through new extracurricular activities, particularly those that are culturally relevant
- Exploring ways to expand culturally relevant curricular offerings.
Aaryn said he would like to see students working jobs in high school have the chance to earn college credit. He also wants to see students have more opportunities to learn what kinds of classes they need to take in high school and college.
He noted that he is interested in becoming a mental health counselor but had to talk to his school counselor about it because he didn’t know where to start.
“We’re hoping to be able to maybe make a course where they go in-depth about courses needed and classes that you’d have to go through that you may not normally think you would have to,” Aaryn said.
He also said that through the expansion of extracurricular offerings, the group would like to see students who want to share their different experiences have the chance to come together.
Payton said a key part of that is making sure students of different backgrounds feel welcome in different groups — even if the activity is aimed at a specific student group.
“We definitely talked about how clubs have to be inclusive, and clubs can’t be the new version of cliques,” she said.
In terms of curriculum, she would like to see history, literature and writing classes draw from the perspectives of diverse backgrounds. She noted, for example, that while African-American culture comes up in history class, it can feel rushed over.
“We wanted to hear more about, like if we were learning about Harriet Tubman, for example, we wanted to hear about maybe where she came from or what happened to her after she did all the things she did, where did the people she saved go,” Payton said.
Kennedy Wright, a Dubuque Senior High School freshman on the committee, likewise said she would like to see history classes cover people from a variety of backgrounds.
“I’d like to cover all different races, all different ethnicities, all different religions and go more into depth on that and not sugarcoat it,” Kennedy said.
The advisory committee’s goals now are being incorporated into the district’s list of priority initiatives for the 2021-2022 school year. Some of those will appear essentially as written by the group, while others will be incorporated into different goals, Rheingans said. Through the process, students learned about how to take big ideas and refine them into action plans.
Students in the group also will play a role in helping the district implement those goals next year.
“I wanted people who are tied into the work as well as just the idea because I think it’s important for them to understand, moving from a goal through the action steps, that’s how they’re going to achieve outcomes in their lives,” Rheingans said.
Kennedy said she appreciates being on the committee because it gives young people a chance to speak about the things in the district that are important to them. She said she plans to continue with the group.
“I hope to see that what we’ve talked about has actually played into action, (that) we get to see what we’ve talked about actually happen in our school system,” she said.