DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington police official’s golden pipes have propelled him to modest internet stardom.
A video of Police Chief Jason King serenading residents of Lafayette Manor skilled nursing facility in Darlington has been viewed about 30,000 times since it was posted Saturday on the police department’s Facebook page.
King “stopped by Lafayette Manor while on patrol and had a sing-along with residents,” police wrote in the post.
In a soaring tenor, King performs “Hallelujah,” a song penned by Leonard Cohen that has been covered by multiple artists, including the late Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright, John Cale and a capella group Pentatonix.