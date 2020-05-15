Charlie Schmeichel came to his front door this afternoon to find cheering Dubuque Community Schools leaders spread out across his lawn.
They brought a bright yellow school bus, a handful of balloons and a portable speaker to to surprise the fifth-grade teacher with the news: He had been named the district's 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.
"I'm very honored," said Schmeichel, who has been teaching at Kennedy Elementary School for seven years. "It's a very great thing, and I couldn't do it without the people in this district."
Though school buildings have been closed for about two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from the district and Dubuque Education Association still made a point to honor Schmeichel as this year's teacher of the year.
One of Schmeichel's students, Nolan Page, said in a phone interview today that his teacher is just the right person for the recognition.
"He deserves this award because he puts smiles on all of our faces and makes learning fun," Nolan said.
