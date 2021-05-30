EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque High School’s student leadership faced a unique challenge at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Restrictions related to COVID-19 meant discarding the usual template for school events and forging new approaches. That’s where Meg Besler’s leadership came to the fore, said Amy Ostwinkle, the school’s student council adviser.
“Meg was vice president of the student body -- she was one of our key (student) leaders,” Ostwinkle said. “We knew we couldn’t have traditional assemblies, so credit to those (students) for being creative this year.”
Graduating senior Besler, 18, of Farley, is the daughter of Terry and Carmen Besler.
“It was definitely different, with not being able to have homecoming week like a normal homecoming,” Besler said. “Coming into (the school year), we had been dealing with COVID for quite a few months, so it wasn’t brand new but it was definitely new for us -- having to recreate the stuff that we normally did.”
Ostwinkle teaches a leadership class attended by the school’s student leaders. She said the students turned to videos and livestreaming to celebrate homecoming and found a way to hold a prom while maintaining safety requirements, too.
“Meg was a huge part of coming up with those ideas,” Ostwinkle said. “We also had a mental health awareness week and Meg organized that.”
Besler, the school’s 2020 homecoming queen, is “a very humble individual,” Ostwinkle said.
“She is always looking out for everyone and she has been like that all through school – she won a citizenship award when she was in middle school,” Ostwinkle said.
Besler attended Farley Elementary and Drexler Middle schools before advancing to high school in Epworth.
“Walking in as a freshman, I was definitely very nervous about getting lost -- the normal freshman thing -- I was just kind of going with the flow and trying to survive every day,” Besler said. “By senior year, I’ve learned just to enjoy every day being here and being with my classmates.”
Besler credits her growth in school to her involvement. She has played tennis, softball and volleyball all four years at Wester Dubuque.
“I definitely got involved in things -- with all of my sports and being in leadership (class) and student government,” she said. “Getting involved made me more comfortable with school.”
Besler has been involved in student government all four years.
“My junior year, I was the student body secretary and this year I am the student body vice president,” she said. “Freshman year, I was a class representative and sophomore year I was the class secretary.”
Ostwinkle said Besler brings a maturity to student leadership.
“She can see the students’ side of things and the administration’s side and say, ‘Hey, how can we make this work?’ She really tries to get everyone involved,” Ostwinkle said. “She’s very good at understanding the perspectives of other people.”
Besler is moving on to Wartburg College in Waverly Iowa, to play volleyball and study elementary education with an endorsement in math -- her favorite subject.
“She’s going to be great at (teaching),” Ostwinkle said. “She cares about everybody and, especially at the elementary (school) level, she has the patience.”