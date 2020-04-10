A Holy Family Catholic Schools fundraiser netted more than $420,000, even after the event was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The system held its 30th annual Circle of Celebration on Saturday with a one-hour, live-streamed event that included auctions, chance boards and a cash raffle. Organizers followed social distancing guidelines throughout the event, according to a press release issued Thursday by Holy Family.
The system’s “fund-a-cause” portion of the event raised nearly $200,000 to augment employee benefits.
About 200 people watched the event live, and about 1,000 have watched the recording so far, according to the release.