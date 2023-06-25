A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years in prison for an assault in which police said the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit.
Eric D. Sims Jr., 27, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of assault with intent to inflict serious injury. Sims initially was charged with willful injury causing serious injury but pleaded to the lesser charge.
Sims also received credit for time served toward his prison sentence, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state that Sims and Tyshaun S. Estes, 21, of Dubuque, assaulted Wayne J. Roling, 70, of Dubuque, on Nov. 25 in the 1400 block of Central Avenue. Roling sustained a fractured orbital bone and was rendered unconscious.
Roling was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment and was admitted into the intensive care unit, documents state.
Traffic camera footage shows Sims and Estes following Roling as he walked into a parking lot in the 1400 block of Central Avenue. Estes and Sims then punched Roling, knocking him to the ground, and kicked him several times in the head, documents state.
“(Sims and Estes) are seen walking away from Roling and then go back, kicking Roling several more times as he is on the ground,” documents state.
Estes is charged with willful injury causing serious injury in connection with the incident. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set to begin Tuesday, June 27.