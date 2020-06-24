American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The testing will be conducted for a limited time and will help donors determine their exposure to the coronavirus, according to a press release.
It states that samples from donations will be sent to a testing laboratory for routine infectious disease testing. The results will be available within seven to 10 days on the Red Cross blood donor app or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Blood donations remain urgently needed, according to the release.
Donation appointments can be made via the blood donor app, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.