A Dubuque venue has confirmed the date of an upcoming hip-hop show while announcing an additional support act.
Headliners Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be joined by support acts Lil’ Flip and Do or Die at the concert that begins at 8 p.m. Oct. 23, at Five Flags Center.
A press release from the venue states that Lil’ Flip has been added to the show’s lineup.
Texas-based artist Lil’ Flip reached No. 2 on the pop singles chart with “Sunshine,” featuring Lea, in 2004.
Tickets are on sale at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.
