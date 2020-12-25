The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Peter W. Triervieler, 38, of 789 Harvard St., was arrested at 4:33 a.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Triervieler assaulted his girlfriend, Delila M. Smith, 38, at their residence.
- Joshua W. Jentz, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of second-degree theft and third-degree theft.