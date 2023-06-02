Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Amelia Hoppenjan, 3, plays at Flora Pool on Thursday.
Nolan Kennedy, 6, goes down the water slide at Flora Pool.
Mason Detweiler, 9, splashes after jumping off the diving board at Flora Pool.
Evie, 7; Brynn, 9; and Will Kloft, 4, enjoy swimming at Flora Pool in Dubuque on Thursday.
Swimmers take a break from the heat at Flora Pool in Dubuque on Thursday.
Mason Detweiler, 9, jumps off the diving board at Flora Pool on Thursday.
Genevieve Lattner, 3, plays at Flora Pool on Thursday.
Barrett Clark hopped out of Sutton Pool on Thursday and ran over to his mother, Naomi, sitting in the nearby lawn.
His hair a wet mop, the fifth-grader wrapped himself in a towel before heading back into the pool a few minutes later.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.