Drivers near Greyhound Park Road might catch a brightly lit animation touting a recently launched sports-betting app.
A few seconds later, they’ll see concert and promotional footage for upcoming performances from country star Tyler Farr and rock band Badflower. Then there are clips of patrons plugging slot machines, dining and dancing.
Those animations — and others like them — are central to a dispute between Dubuque officials and a local business owner who claims that the city is turning a blind eye to safety concerns because of its public stake in a casino.
Dubuque Sign Company owner Keith Wolff says city officials are allowing Dubuque’s Q Casino & Hotel to play longer animations than are allowed elsewhere. Wolff argues the city is providing preferential treatment to enhance the profits of Q Casino and that City Council members disregarded safety concerns city officials had raised to justify zoning restrictions.
“My concern ... is the city has given the Q Casino an unfair advantage over other businesses with electronic signs,” Wolff said. “If they feel it’s not a safety issue ... why don’t they allow all businesses with electronic signs the same advantage?”
Council members in May 2017 voted unanimously to rezone Chaplain Schmitt Island, upon which Q Casino is located, to a planned commercial district to facilitate improvements under a master plan intended to transform the area into a tourism and recreation destination.
As part of the zoning change, members of the Dubuque Racing Association, the nonprofit license-holder for the Q and Diamond Jo casinos, requested the city allow full video and animation.
DRA members argued the casino was hamstrung by city regulations that restrict electronic message signs to showing two seconds of digital animation or video, followed by at least two seconds of static time.
The restriction was adopted to prevent constantly flashing signs and billboards from distracting drivers along Dubuque’s heavily traveled commercial corridors.
“It is initially a traffic safety issue and an aesthetic issue,” assistant city planner Guy Hemenway said.
City staff and members of the Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission advised against allowing longer animations.
But Q Casino President & CEO Jesus Aviles argued that an Iowa Department of Transportation traffic study requested by the casino shows no harm caused by the sign.
Aviles said the study showed that of the 56 crashes that occurred along U.S. 61 between Kerper Boulevard and the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge from 2007 to mid-2017, only one was the result of an inattentive or distracted driver. Forty-six of the crashes were the result of inclement weather.
“I would argue the preponderance of electronic signs along John F. Kennedy road are more distracting than one sign you see for a minute or two in your crossing,” Aviles said.
Aviles, DRA and City Council members also argued the sign in front of the casino was far enough removed and obscured from the highway that it is only briefly visible to motorists.
While a traffic study has not conclusively linked the digital sign to a crash, the ever-changing, bright billboards by their very nature are intended to distract, critics and courts have argued.
Casino and DRA officials, in fact, argued full video and animation were needed to draw visitors to the casino’s entertainment offerings due to its isolated location on the island.
Aviles and DRA board member Rick Dickinson, president & CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., also argued such signs are standard in the casino industry. They also said that full video and animation would give the city-owned casino a competitive marketing edge.
“Does (zoning ordinance) tie one arm behind the back of the golden goose that provides that revenue to the city?” Dickinson told council members during the public hearing to rezone Chaplain Schmitt Island. “Let’s not turn our back to technology that does not cause traffic issues.”
The city utilizes lease payments from the Dubuque Racing Association for the property on which Q Casino and an adjacent hotel and restaurant sit to repay city debt for public works projects. And casino revenue helps fund various nonprofit causes across the tri-states.
“The mission of this casino, one of its primary pieces, is to decrease the property tax burden on the citizens of Dubuque, so it’s in all of our interests as a community to make the facility successful — to give it an edge,” at-large City Council Member Ric Jones, who sits on the DRA board, has said in the past.
Jones, reached last week for comment, said his view has not changed.
“Q’s success is everyone’s success in the city,” he said.
Jones, along with Dickinson, argued certain areas of Dubuque, including Chaplain Schmitt Island and the Port of Dubuque, with attractions such as Q Casino and the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, lend themselves to having special exceptions.
However, both Diamond Jo Casino and Five Flags Civic Center are bound to the same restrictions as other digital signs in the city.
If Diamond Jo or others in the Port of Dubuque wanted to change their sign regulations, Hemenway said, they, too, could use the same rezoning process used for Chaplain Schmitt. Or they could seek approval from a design review group of key stakeholders in the port and the city manager.
“There are a number of options to aggrieved businesses and properties to amend (city code) to allow full animation or undertake the (zoning) process to write their own sign regulations,” Hemenway said. “That process is available to all within large commercial districts” of 2 acres or more.
A representative with Boyd Gaming, parent company of Diamond Jo, declined to provide comment for this story.
“I really don’t understand the concern,” Aviles said. “It’s normal business attention. We would not do anything to put anyone in harm.”