Newly available documents reveal more details surrounding a fatal shooting in Dubuque last month.
This morning, bond was set at $1.5 million for the man charged.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, had his initial hearing this morning in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on a charge of first-degree murder. Johnson is accused of the Feb. 7 fatal shooting of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of 711 Rhomberg Ave.
Johnson sat mostly silent during his initial appearance, only answering questions posed by Associate Judge Robert Richter. Richter set Johnson's bond at $1.5 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 13.
Assistant County Attorney Amanda Lassance argued during the hearing that Johnson has "zero ties" to Dubuque County and to Iowa, making him a flight risk if he had the chance to be released on bond. She also said prosecutors have not yet had a chance to access Johnson's criminal history.
"He has no stable employment, no stable residence and is a serious flight risk," she said. "Given the seriousness of the incident, until we get an outline of his criminal history, the state is asking to set a $5 million bond."
Kristy Hefel, of Dubuque Public Defenders Office, called the requested $5 million bond "excessive" but requested to hold a bond review hearing to argue the amount at a later time.
If convicted on the first-degree murder charge, Johnson faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A warrant for Johnson's arrest was issued Feb. 15. He was located and arrested Feb. 23 in Chicago by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and he arrived in Dubuque on Thursday after being extradited.
Court documents made publicly available this morning provided more details on the fatal shooting.
Documents state that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 7. Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave. Four shell casings were also found in the area.
Burns was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
"During the autopsy, the medical examiner was able to determine that Burns was shot twice in his left arm, which penetrated his torso," documents state. "He suffered (an) additional gunshot to his back."
Investigators then used City of Dubuque traffic cameras, private surveillance footage, a neighborhood canvas and interviews to determine the events of the night.
Documents state that six people got out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. Feb. 7 and walked to 711 Rhomberg Ave.
Burns left his residence shortly after the group arrived, and a "confrontation" began on the sidewalk, documents state.
"One subject from this group removes a gun, which was concealed on his person and aggressively moves towards Burns with the gun displayed," documents state. "Burns pushed this subject back into a parked vehicle, and Burns and this subject begin to wrestle. This subject then fires a gun at Burns. Burns attempts to flee the area, and this subject continues to shoot at Burns."
The group then fled the area, and the shooter and others got back into the vehicle parked on Lincoln Avenue.
Investigators subsequently interviewed a woman who was in the vehicle, who reported that another person involved was known by the name "Ace Boogie." The woman provided screenshots of a Facebook account for "Ace Boogie," and the account was found to belong to Johnson.
A man determined to be present during the shooting gave a description of the shooter that matched Johnson, documents state. Another man present during the shooting identified Johnson as the shooter after being shown a photo lineup that included a recent photo of Johnson.
Traffic camera footage from the morning of Feb. 6 shows Johnson getting out of a vehicle in the 900 block of West Fifth Street with other subjects who were present during the shooting. Johnson appears to be wearing the same pants in the video as the shooter.