FENNIMORE, Wis. — A new report indicates that Southwest Wisconsin Technical College makes a nearly $160 million economic impact annually, according to a press release.
The data, compiled by Idaho-based analytics firm Emsi, also found that the Fennimore institution supported nearly 3,000 regional jobs and provided students with a $4.40 boost in higher future earnings for every $1 they invested in the form of out-of-pocket expenses and forgone time and money.
Additionally, the report found that for every dollar of public money invested in the college during the 2018 fiscal year, taxpayers will see a cumulative value of $2 over the course of the students’ working lives, as measured by added taxes and public sector savings. To review additional details from the report, visit www.bit.ly/2tcItxk.