Dubuque council OKs trick-or-treating, but encourages alternatives
Trick or treat or not? Dubuque City Council members on Monday decided to let residents make that choice for themselves.
Council members proclaimed that trick-or-treating will be allowed in the city from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, dubbed the “physically distanced, COVID-19-safe, trick-or-treat night.”
The proclamation was supported unanimously by council members as a means of allowing the annual Halloween tradition, while still trying to promote safety during the pandemic.
While the council’s proclamation allows for trick-or-treating in the city, it also asks that residents consider safer alternatives, such as pumpkin carving, virtual Halloween costume contests or a Halloween movie night.
Dubuque air service paused
Wednesday marked the first day of a four-week period during which American Airlines will suspend flights to and from Dubuque Regional Airport.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing emphasized that the temporary suspension is a microcosm of what is occurring throughout the airline industry as COVID-19 leads to dramatic reductions in travelers and flights.
“National demand (for air travel) is still down 65 to 70 percent,” he said. “When you lose two-thirds of your customers, you have to make some difficult decisions.”
On the heels of the 28-day flight suspension, American Airlines flights to and from Dubuque Regional Airport will be reassessed on a monthly basis.
Officials already have determined that flights will resume in November, with the first flight of that month arriving on the evening of Nov. 4 and the first flight departing from Dubuque the following morning. Beginning Nov. 5, there will still be a reduced flight schedule — with one flight per day, six days per week.
The fate of December and January flights are still up in the air, however. Dalsing said airline officials will decide in early November whether flights in and out of Dubuque will take place in the year’s final month.
Publishing company to bring up to 50 new jobs to Dubuque
A publishing company intends to bring dozens of new jobs to Dubuque in late 2020 and early 2021.
McGraw-Hill Higher Education plans to add 40 to 50 local workers in the coming months, according to Manager of Culture and Talent Jody Willging. The jobs formerly were based in Florida.
Willging said the hires will include three supervisor positions and a customer-quality analyst.
There also will be around 40 call-center agent positions. They technically will be contracted workers employed by another agency, but they eventually will work out of the McGraw-Hill facility on Bell Street.
Local colleges experience enrollment declines
Enrollment at area colleges largely continues to fall as schools experience varied impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the fall of 2015, enrollment is down by 25.8% at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, 20.5% at Clarke University, 19.8% at UW-P, 15.4% at Northeast Iowa Community College and 8.1% at Loras College.
Only the University of Dubuque had a positive five-year trend, with a 1.4% increase. However, enrollment at UD is down 2.5% compared to last year.
Clarke, UW-P, Loras and NICC also have lower enrollments this fall than they did last year — ranging from 0.8% to 6.1% declines — though Southwest Tech saw a 3.2% increase since fall 2019.
Newest Dubuque mural pays homage to late Supreme Court justice
A likeness of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looked down near the intersection of East 12th and Jackson streets in Dubuque on Thursday.
Artist Luis Valle sprayed paint onto the wall to fill in the details of Ginsburg’s head, which was surrounded by a red circle that will be filled in with a bright, golden halo.
“I want women out there to be inspired by a strong woman who made it all the way to the Supreme Court,” Valle said. “There’s strong women out there fighting for women’s rights, and hopefully, she was an inspiration.”
The mural is the newest to rise in Dubuque through the efforts of Voices Productions, which has commissioned dozens of pieces around the city in recent years and whose leaders are making plans for potentially two more yet this year.
“I think the messaging that we’re doing is positive,” said Sam Mulgrew, mural project director for the group. “I think that what we’re trying to do is on the right side of history. When you take a space and invest it with meaning, it becomes a place, and murals do that.”
Hawkeyes broadcaster to lend name to new Millwork District bar
A new incarnation of a Millwork District bar will bear the name of a broadcasting legend and debut just in time for the kickoff of the Iowa football season.
Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar is under construction and is slated to open the weekend of Oct. 24 within the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St. in Dubuque.
The new amenity bears the name of Dubuque County resident and longtime radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin, who is well known as the voice of the University of Iowa’s football and men’s basketball teams.
“Over the years, I have probably been asked a half-dozen times to put my name on a sports bar,” he said. “This seemed like the right opportunity. The goal is to create a bar that is unique and classy but also has that sports-bar component to it.”
The space formerly known as Iron Bar will retain its quiet, laid-back atmosphere, with leather furniture and no televisions.
However, the venue also will spill over into the adjoining main lobby and nearby courtyard of the Novelty Iron Works Building. Dolphin explained that these areas will incorporate a sports-bar feeling and embrace the gameday experience.
The courtyard will feature a 13-foot wide “jumbotron” that will show Iowa Hawkeye football games and other sporting events. Dolphin envisions the space being utilized in ways that are unrelated to sports as well.