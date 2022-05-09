A story about a fatal crash Sunday in Dubuque was the most-read story of the past on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between May 1 and Sunday:
1.) 1 dead, 2 children seriously injured in crash in Dubuque
2.) Farley grocery store, apartments a total loss due to fire
3.) ‘I was shocked’: Dubuque man encounters backyard bear
4.) Dubuque district officials select next principal of Marshall Elementary
5.) 2 country acts to headline concert at Dubuque County Fair
6.) Dubuque district officials select next principal of Washington Middle School
7.) Starbucks, restaurant chain among 3 businesses coming to Platteville
8.) Work continues on rock slide in East Dubuque area
9.) With acquisition, Dubuque company ‘one of the nation’s largest refrigerated carriers’
10.) Dubuque man resentenced to 25 years for crash that killed woman, unborn child
