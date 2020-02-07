Soldiers from Dubuque are among more than 500 being mobilized for deployment.
According to an Iowa National Guard press release, the "Ironman" battalion will be deployed as part of Operational Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. The area covers 27 counties, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
About 550 soldiers will be mobilized as part of the deployment. They hail from armories in Dubuque, Charles City, Davenport, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo, the release states.
Deployed soldiers will focus primarily on area security and force protection operations. This is the fifth mobilization for the battalion since 2000, and the first since 2010.