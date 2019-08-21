BELMONT, Wis. – Authorities say a Ridgeway, Wis., woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the Village of Belmont.
Rosemary L. Hansen, 20, was transported to Upland Hills Health Hospital & Clinics in Dodgeville for treatment of her injuries, according to Troy Loeffelholz, chief deputy of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release issued by the sheriff’s department states that Hansen was driving east on East State Street at 11:54 a.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driven north on Mound Avenue by Craig M. Burns, 44, of Dubuque.
Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, according to the release.