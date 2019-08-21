BELMONT, Wis. – Authorities say a Ridgeway, Wis., woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the Village of Belmont.

Rosemary L. Hansen, 20, was transported to Upland Hills Health Hospital & Clinics in Dodgeville for treatment of her injuries, according to Troy Loeffelholz, chief deputy of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

A press release issued by the sheriff’s department states that Hansen was driving east on East State Street at 11:54 a.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driven north on Mound Avenue by Craig M. Burns, 44, of Dubuque.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, according to the release.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.