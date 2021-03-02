Following outcry from businesses, Dubuque officials are seeking to make improvements to the east entrance of the Dubuque Industrial Center West.
Dubuque City Council members recently approved an application requesting a grant from Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy Program to help fund the $4.1 million project, which seeks to make improvements to a section of Chavenelle Road that runs from the Northwest Arterial to Radford Road.
The city is looking for the state to provide nearly $1.9 million in funding for the project, which would see the complete reconstruction of the road, including the construction of a new stone sub-base, replacement of driveways and pavement, reconstruction of storm sewer intakes and installation of pavement sub-drains.
The city intends to pay for the remaining cost through a combination of proceeds from general obligation bonds, Dubuque Industrial Center West tax increment financing and special assessments.
Jill Connors, economic development director for the City of Dubuque, said several businesses have complained about the condition of the road, claiming that its current state slows down operational efficiency, creates extra wear and tear on transportation vehicles and risks damage to products.
“The growth out there is speeding up the need for work to be done on the road,” Connors said. “When you look at all development out there, it’s clear that the road, which is already aged, is experiencing high volumes of traffic.”
City documents state the entrance road was originally built in 1980 and has been determined to be in “poor” condition by the Iowa Concrete Paving Association.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, said numerous businesses have complained to him about the condition of the road.
“A number of those businesses have been screaming bloody murder in regards to the road,” Dickinson said. “It’s deteriorated to the point where there are significant potholes.”
Michael Fullan, vice president of business development at Hodge, who has also worked to recruit companies to the industrial park, said the condition of the Chavenelle Road entrance is often noticed by businesses considering moving to the industrial park.
“It’s really become the weak link in this important industrial park gateway,” Fullan said. “We’ve had visits from companies looking to relocate, and one of the first things that they notice is that rough section of road.”
While no timeline has been given by the state as to when grant funding will be awarded, Connors said city officials hope to complete the road reconstruction during the current construction season. City documents estimate the project will likely take four months to complete.