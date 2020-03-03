Regional Medical Center in Manchester has launched a program dedicated to addressing the emotional and behavioral health of adults older than 65.
Senior Life Solutions began seeing patients in Manchester two months ago. Program Director Bobbi Rowe said Senior Life Solutions combines group therapy with one-on-one counseling to assist seniors dealing with depression, grief, loss, anxiety and other emotional challenges.
Patients can be referred by their physician or anyone in the community. Program Director Bobbi Rowe said there is no need to be a health care professional to refer someone.
“It’s intensive outpatient therapy,” Rowe said. “Studies have shown that when patients meet three days a week, they actually get the best progress. Eventually, we will move patients down to two days or one day a week.”
Rowe said the program is reaching members of a demographic that haven’t always readily discussed their mental health.
“There is a stigma with mental health, especially in this population,” Rowe said. “They are people who don’t want to reach out and ask for help. With this program being here, it’s giving more people the opportunity to say, ‘You know what? Maybe I do need some help.’”
Call Regional Medical Center at 563-927-7560 for more information.