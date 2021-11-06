GALENA, Ill. — John Cooke III’s boundless energy was matched only by his undying support of his community.
“He wanted to use his energies to develop strategies and ideas and make areas more successful, and he was a person who was willing to not just talk about what needed to be done, but actually do it,” said his oldest son, John Cooke IV.
John, 93, died Oct. 5 after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Galena, he held leadership roles and contributed to a vast array of local organizations.
John Cooke IV said his father was a caring man with “a strong moral compass,” who raised his three sons to be ethical and independent.
John began working for the McDonald’s Corporation in 1965 and eventually became the corporation’s senior vice president and corporate ombudsman. During his years with the company, John worked closely with Ray Kroc, the businessman credited with the fast-food restaurant’s rapid global expansion.
“He had a thousand stories about the level of entrepreneurship and struggle that they went through as a leadership team at McDonald’s to find ways to grow that company,” said John’s friend Eric Dregne.
It was also at McDonald’s that John met Marge, his wife of 45 years and the Cooke brothers’ stepmother.
The couple lived in the Chicago area but had a home near Galena which they frequented. They moved to Galena permanently following John’s retirement in the early 1990s.
John plunged headfirst into organizations like the Galena Territory Association, Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society, Rotary Club of Galena and Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, as well as the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque.
Helen Kilgore, president of the Galena Rotary, called John a wonderful speaker, an engaged and inquisitive friend and “an all-around good man.”
“John has done so much for Rotary, I don’t even know where to begin,” she said. “If you had a problem, you wanted to talk to him. If you needed something, he would be first in line… to help.”
She said John helped the club improve its membership and organized the group’s annual roundtable event for years.
One of John’s recent projects was conceiving and leading the construction of Prairie Ridge of Galena, a senior living and memory care facility that opened in 2017. It houses about 70 individuals and employs more than 30.
Dregne, the president and CEO of Prairie Ridge, worked closely with John and a group of partners during the facility’s development. He said John saw a local gap in senior services and wanted to fill it while also bringing economic growth to the county.
John and Marge eventually moved into the Prairie Ridge facility themselves, where Marge still lives today. Even as they aged, the couple continued to give to local organizations such as Riverview Center, and John remained an active participant in local visioning plans and business events.
“He was always pressing others … to think bigger and want more for the community,” Dregne said.