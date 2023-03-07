A Hempstead High School student has been charged with making false threats against the school last month.
According to a press release issued Monday by the Dubuque Police Department, a 16-year-old student has been charged with threat of terrorism, a felony. A charge of threat of terrorism is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Police declined to release the name of the minor at this time. Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said the suspect is currently charged in juvenile court, but the individual’s name could be released if the case is waived to adult court or if additional charges are filed. The investigation into the false threats remains ongoing.
On Feb. 6, Dubuque police investigated a threat of a “possible explosive device” at Hempstead, but no dangerous or explosive material was found. A second threat was reported on Feb. 7, but again no evidence of dangerous material was found.
“These incidents included someone calling 911 and making reports that were later determined to be false,” the release states. “...Police immediately began investigating these threats and recently identified a 16-year-old Dubuque Hempstead student as the source of them.”
The student is also not allowed on school property, the release states.