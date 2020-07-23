GRATIOT, Wis. -- Authorities said a man and his 2-year-old son were seriously injured Thursday night when an intoxicated driver crashed into their horse and buggy in Lafayette County.
Elmer K. Stoltzfus, 22, of Gratiot, and his son were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, according to the county's sheriff's department. Stoltzfus then was airlifted to UW Health Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, while the boy was taken to that hospital by ambulance.
The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 11 near Gratiot. A press release states that Stoltzfus was driving a buggy, pulled by a single horse and with his son as a passenger, west on the highway and was preparing to turn left into a driveway. The buggy was rear-ended by a westbound pickup driven by Terry A. Gensler, 50, of Shullsburg.
Both Stoltzfus and the boy were thrown from the buggy, "suffering significant injuries," the release stated. The horse was killed, and the buggy was "demolished." Gensler's truck was severely damaged.
He was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing injury.
The investigation into the crash continues.