Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will return to Dubuque this week.
The businessman and philanthropist will host a town hall event at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.
Doors for the event will open at 10:30 a.m. Attendees are not required to RSVP but are encouraged to do so at https://bit.ly/37eN5S6.
Yang will be the second presidential candidate to visit the city this week.
Pete Buttigieg, the now former mayor of South Bend, Ind., will hold a town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at University of Dubuque’s Myers Center, 445 N. Algona St.