Police said a Dubuque woman took more than $15,500 from the till of a local retailer over more than a two-month span.
Samantha J. Runde, 35, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 136, was arrested at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. 61/151 and Maquoketa Drive on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said authorities began an investigation in April 2022 into employee thefts at Walmart, 4200 Dodge St.
Court documents state that a Walmart employee provided police with dates, times, dollar amounts, still frame photos and video surveillance of Runde removing money from tills on seven occasions. Runde was responsible for turning in the register tills in the accounting office.
The proper procedure was for Runde to collect from all registers, take them to the accounting room, place them one by one on a machine, scan the receipt and deposit the money into the machine, documents state.
On seven occasions, Runde did not follow this procedure and instead took some tills to an adjacent counter where her back obscured the camera view of the tills and her hands, documents state.
“On some occasions, she is seen on camera with her sleeves pulled up prior to turning her back to the camera, only to be pulled down over her palms when she turned back around,” documents state. “On other occasions, she was seen excessively adjusting her sleeves for no discernable reason after turning back to the camera.”
“She was seen on camera taking $100 bills and putting them up her sleeve,” Welsh said.
Police said the total amount of money taken was $15,500.