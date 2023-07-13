Police said a Dubuque woman took more than $15,500 from the till of a local retailer over more than a two-month span.

Samantha J. Runde, 35, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 136, was arrested at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. 61/151 and Maquoketa Drive on a warrant charging first-degree theft.

