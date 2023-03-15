Hillcrest Family Services has helped thousands of people through its A New Day walk-in center since it opened in 2021, and officials recently asked the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for help with funding for staff.
Hillcrest opened the clinic — the county’s first mental health access hub — in August of 2021. At the clinic, staff provide medication management, therapy and peer supports, substance use treatment, primary care and care coordination to people with immediate needs. Since opening, the organization has served more than 4,000 people.
“This program serves those who are under-served or uninsured, so it’s really hitting a need that we believe is needed in this community,” said Hillcrest Chief Business Development Officer John Bellini. “We firmly believe that the services we’ve provided have made an impact, be that helping law enforcement or other providers or helping people navigate a system that is often difficult.”
Recommended for you
The number of people served at the clinic continues to increase, with 2,272 clients being served from July 1 to December 31.
Of those served in that time frame, Bellini said 34% were most in need of non-mental health care coordination, such as for substance abuse, primary care, Veterans Affairs help or other services.
Until now, Hillcrest has funded the clinic with a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. That funding will end in the spring, however, and the next round will not be awarded until late summer and distributed in October if Hillcrest receives another grant.
To continue its work, Hillcrest officials asked the Board of Supervisors for $56,000 to go to help pay for the A New Day director, an armed services specialist and a peer support specialist who help run the clinic.
“Our funding ends April 30, so there is a gap in services for which we’re asking for funding help from the county and Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region,” Bellini said. “We are looking at other (funding) alternatives and are just looking to fill this gap.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Harley Pothoff said following the presentation that supervisors had not yet discussed Hillcrest’s proposal, so a source for the funding was not immediately apparent.
Supervisors have been working to build what will be a tight budget for next fiscal year. They have agreed on $600,000 for purchase of service reimbursements to area nonprofits, but Pothoff said those are typically for smaller amounts.
“It would probably be too much of an ask for the purchase of service,” he said. “Those tend to be up to $50,000 and there is only $600,000 set aside for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.