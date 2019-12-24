Edgewood-Colesburg Community School Board members recently approved an early separation package covering certified and classified staff members.
The package will offer eligible teachers and staff members a cash incentive equal to 60% of the highest earned salary in the district, with the maximum amount of funds available at $120,000 — which could be reconsidered to meet the needs of the district.
The plan is open to employees who qualify for IPERS, the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System.
The retirement incentive does not include unused sick pay and can be paid in one or two installments, with a second installment only necessary if the funds needed should rise above $150,000.
Four certified and eight classified employees qualify for early separation.
“Some want to retire. Some don’t want to retire,” Superintendent Rob Busch said of the eligible employees eligible.
The board also further discussed its administrative structure and the possibility of sharing a superintendent with another school.
Board Members Tammy Kirby and Matt Elliott talked about progress that’s been made during the exploration process.
Elliott stressed that no decision has been made as to whom gets shared with whom.
“We’re going into these meetings wide open,” he said. “We have no pre-set notion of whether we want to share-in or share-out. So far the districts that have responded and are willing to talk all want to share their superintendent with us.”