CASSVILLE, Wis. — A Grant County man faces charges after attempting to drown a kitten in the Mississippi River, authorities said.
Brandon Klein, 19, of Cassville, is accused of throwing a kitten into the river on July 5, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that authorities determined Klein “threw the kitten in the river due to the kitten’s rear legs being paralyzed” and that Klein’s intent was to kill the kitten.
“The kitten was recovered by a witness, received veterinary care, and is now being cared for by a new owner,” according to the release.
A charge of mistreatment of animals is being referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office, according to the release.