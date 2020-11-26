The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Alaysha M. Greer, 30, of 4191/2
- Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted her sister Larissa K. Greer, 23, at their residence on Nov. 10.
- Andrew T. Potter, 34, of 4192 Mount Alpine Street, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of White Street on warrants charging possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a probation violation.
- Ryan J. Mauer, 33, of 91 W. 23rd St., reported the theft of $673 worth of tools from his residence between 7 p.m. Sunday and 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.