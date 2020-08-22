The beginning of an unprecedented school year is just a weekend away.
Thousands of Dubuque County students are headed back to school on Monday, Aug. 24, more than five months after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds first recommended schools close in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will return to their buildings to find a number of changes since they last were physically at school, such as mask requirements, socially distanced desks and new school schedules, all aimed at mitigating the spread of the ongoing pandemic.
Local school leaders say that despite the differences students will see on campus, they still want school to feel like school and for students to feel safe. With that, though, there are some ways families can prepare so students’ first days of school go more smoothly.
“Be patient, wash your hands as much as you can and follow the guidelines that the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has, and help us with sanitizing throughout the day,” said Jacob Feldmann, principal of Western Dubuque High School.
Here are some ways school officials say you can get ready for the new school year while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic:
Remember to screen. Local school leaders ask families to screen their students for symptoms before sending them to school each day. That includes performing temperature checks. Any child with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher should not be sent to school.
Recognize symptoms. School leaders generally say that if your child has at least one high-risk symptom or two low-risk symptoms, he or she should stay home, and you should contact your health care provider.
School systems vary slightly in how they categorize symptoms, but Dubuque Community Schools lists high-risk symptoms as a new cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and new loss of taste or smell. Low-risk symptoms are a fever or chills, headache, muscle or body aches, fatigue, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Wear your mask. The vast majority of students in Dubuque County’s largest school systems will be required to wear face coverings this fall.
Dubuque schools leaders say that when putting on masks, wash your hands first, use the ear bands to put the mask on, place it over your nose and mouth, and check to make sure it fits. When removing a mask, use the ear bands to take it off, fold the outside corners together, store the mask in a clean container, then wash your hands.
Attend on the right days. Dubuque public school students will start the year alternating in-person and remote attendance days. Brian Howes, principal of George Washington Middle School, said families should make sure they know which days their children are supposed to be in school.
Bring a water bottle. Howes said staff also are emphasizing to students the importance of bringing water bottles to school. Students in the Dubuque district will not be able to access water fountains, but they will be able to use the water bottle filling stations.
“We’re encouraging families to bring at least one, and preferably two, filled water bottles for their students with them,” he said.
Pack light. Secondary students in the Dubuque district will not be able to use their lockers at the start of the year, so Howes encouraged families to only send students to school with essentials for the first day of class. That includes paper, a notebook, pencils and pens. Staff will send more information regarding when students need to bring other supplies.
At Western Dubuque High School, students will be taking home all their supplies each night so they have what they need if they have to quarantine or their school has to close, Feldmann said.
Wash your hands — a lot. Feldmann also said he and his staff are encouraging students to wash and sanitize their hands frequently throughout the day.
“The more they can sanitize and wash their hands and things like that — awesome,” he said.
Communicate positively. Carolyn Wiezorek, principal of St. Anthony — Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, said teachers are talking positively with students about the new school year and the COVID-19 precautions in place. They want school to still feel like school, even if it looks a bit different.
Parents can help contribute by asking students questions about the school day in a positive way, such as inquiring about new friends or fun things they did, she said.
“These (measures) have been done already, so we don’t need to make them quite so direct,” Wiezorek said. “It’s just, these are our new processes and the reason is to keep us safe and healthy without potentially scaring students.”
Acknowledge emotions. Dan Wendler, principal of Cascade (Iowa) Elementary School, said it is key for families to honor their children’s feelings about starting school, whatever they are. His staff members are prepared to meet students where they are and help them feel safe so they can move forward.
“When we get kids in a good place, that’s when we can really dig in and be effective with instruction,” Wendler said. “I think that’s a really big piece, more so than the logistics of everything.”