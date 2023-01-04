GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Authorities said a semi-tractor trailer rolled over Monday in Guttenberg, injuring the driver and leaking the milk it was carrying into a pond.
The driver, William L. Burgin, 56, of Wadena, was taken to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics for treatment with “suspected serious/incapacitating injuries,” according to a crash report from Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of U.S. 52 in Guttenberg, according to the Guttenberg Fire Department.
The crash report states that Burgin was driving a semi for Steger Transport, of Dyersville, north on the highway when he hit a curb. He then overcorrected and the semi rolled over, went down the west ditch and “came to rest on its driver side, facing northbound in a pond.”
Burgin was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. He faces a citation of failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
The semi was leaking milk into the pond, prompting authorities to contact the Linn County Regional Hazmat Team, which responded.
“The only outlet from the pond was sandbagged to prevent any milk from getting into any other water source,” the release states.
Authorities off-loaded the remaining milk — about 4,800 gallons — from the semi, then it was towed from the water. The semi is considered totaled, according to the state patrol.
Guttenberg firefighters cleared the scene at about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, and the roadway reopened to normal traffic.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources “has been contacted to assess any water or environmental issues with the pond,” the release states.