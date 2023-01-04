GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Authorities said a semi-tractor trailer rolled over Monday in Guttenberg, injuring the driver and leaking the milk it was carrying into a pond.

The driver, William L. Burgin, 56, of Wadena, was taken to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics for treatment with “suspected serious/incapacitating injuries,” according to a crash report from Iowa State Patrol.

