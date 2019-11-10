Hans Gaul had a log that had been hollowed out to hold hundreds of wedding cards. Molly McKeon had a specific theme for her upcoming wedding.
The pair completed one of many sales Sunday at a Wedding Swap & Shop event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
The event gave people who have had weddings – such as Gaul – an opportunity to sell no-longer-needed items to people with upcoming weddings – such as McKeon.
“Most of these things are only used once,” said McKeon, of Dubuque.
She has a wedding planned for October 2020.
“We want to have a woodsy type of fall wedding,” McKeon said.
Gaul, of Bernard, Iowa, recently had a wedding reception at the fairgrounds. One of the items he used was the approximately 50-pound hollow-log card box.
“I’m glad we had our wedding here and I’m glad those people bought (the log),” he said.
More than 20 tables held a variety of wedding-related items in the fairgrounds’ ballroom – from clothing to decorations.
“It’s a bridal swap and buy, so brides and grooms can bring stuff that they had at their wedding and bring it in here to sell to future brides and grooms,” said Fairgrounds General Manager Kevin Kotz. “We came up with this idea because we had so many brides say, ‘What do I do with my stuff?’ afterwards. So, we thought we would give them an outlet for doing that.”
The fairgrounds hosts an annual bridal show at the beginning of the year. That event’s vendors are mostly professionals. Sunday’s event had a few professional vendors, but mostly consisted of newly married couples.
The event aimed to offer an alternative to the often steep cost of weddings. A 2018 survey by wedding planning website The Knot found the national average cost of a wedding was $33,931, with floral items and decor accounting for $2,411.
Allison Kunkel, of Dubuque, was among the dozens of people browsing the tables Sunday morning.
“We’re trying to find affordable wedding decorations because they’re so expensive,” said Kunkel, who has a wedding planned for May 2020.