One duck stands apart from her colleagues at a Dubuque museum.
While the other ducks living in the National Mississippi River Aquarium & Museum’s Backwater Marsh aquarium occasionally become territorial at feeding times or even leave their exhibit for nocturnal excursions, the female green-winged teal poses few problems.
“Out of the group, she is the sweetest,” said Maddi Hoppman, aquarist at the museum. “She never causes any trouble like the other ones.”
Hoppman said the teal gets along well with the other ducks, fish and turtles that share her tank — with one exception.
“Sometimes the male bufflehead (duck) will bother her a little bit — he can be a little bit of a bully — but she stands her ground, which is good,” Hoppman said.
NAMED FOR THEIR WINGS
Hoppman said green-winged teals are sexually dimorphic, meaning the males and females are easy to tell apart.
“The female is tan- to brown-colored,” she said. “The males have a rust-colored head and a green patch above their eye. (The ducks) get their name from the little green stripe on their secondary feathers.”
FOLLOWING THEIR FOOD SOURCE
Green-winged teals are found throughout the United States.
“They move around with their food (source),” Hoppman said. “They are up north near Canada in the summer months and they go down south in the winter months. You can find them around here during their migration, or sometimes they will breed here during our warmer months. By now, though, they are already down south.”
Hoppman said the teals live in a wide variety of habitat in the wild.
“Most of the time you will find them within 200 yards of the water,” she said.
Hoppman said the teals are foragers.
“They will eat insects and vegetation in and out of the water,” she said. “They will dive down a little bit — dab in the water. We feed ours some pellets and we will give her some insects and some berries that they would find out in the wild. When they go down south for the winter, they usually eat a lot of grain, like corn and barley.”
AN OLDER DUCK WHO LIKES TO BATHE
Hoppman said the teals have a long life expectancy — about 20 years. The museum’s teal is about 16.
“She is not as active as the younger birds that we have,” she said. “She likes to stay by her food and water for the most part.”
Occasionally Hoppman will help the duck enjoy a special activity.
“I will put a bowl of water on the land (portion of the Backwater marsh exhibit) and she will sit and bathe in that, rather than jumping in the water by the fish,” she said.
