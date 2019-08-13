SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Wednesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Key West (Iowa) Fire Dept. Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m., Key West Fire Department, 10640 Lake Eleanor Road.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday
Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet?
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Natural Momma Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn how to prepare your body for labor, options to consider in birth planning and how to work with your body to bring your baby into the world.
Wednesday
YogaFury, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Cost is $15 for drop-ins.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups of any kind. Details: 815-541-3977.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets. group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.