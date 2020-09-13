Loras College removes founder’s statue
A statue of Loras College’s founder was removed from campus Tuesday after school officials learned new information about Bishop Mathias Loras’ slave ownership.
The statue will be placed in storage until school officials can engage the alumni and campus community about the revelations regarding the bishop and “whether and in what context the statue could or should be displayed in the future,” Loras President Jim Collins wrote in a letter to the campus community Tuesday. “The bishop, right now, is placed in one of the most prominent places on campus and one of the most prominent places in Dubuque,” Collins said in an interview with the Telegraph Herald. “It’s not to say we’re erasing history, but how do we appropriately recognize the bishop as our founder?”
Collins said he was contacted in June by a researcher who was working on a project when he came upon the bishop’s financial ledgers. The researcher confirmed that Loras purchased an enslaved woman named Marie Louise while he was living in Mobile, Ala.
Loras enslaved the woman from 1836 to 1852. He left her behind when he moved to Iowa but “hired her out to others and used proceeds from her labor to help build his various ministries” in Dubuque, Collins wrote in his letter.
“Doing a new, detailed analysis of historic documents and Bishop Loras’ unpublished personal financial ledgers, the researcher showed for the first time the extent of those transactions, leading to a new understanding of Bishop Loras’ participation in the system of slavery,” Collins wrote.
Area colleges see surge in COVID-19
As area colleges have welcomed students back to campus through the past few weeks, each institution has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
Thirty- six University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s latest online update Tuesday morning. The university began classes Sept. 2.
That represents a 31-case jump since the report on last Friday morning.
UW-P spokesman Paul Erickson said COVID-19 updates will be given by 11 a.m. on business days. The university has been providing updates since Aug. 31. “I think our students, staff and campus community recognize that we’re all in this together,” Erickson said. “It’s incumbent on everyone.” The on-campus health facility, Student Health Services, had administered 151 COVID-19 tests to students as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Of those, 29 were positive, equating to a positivity rate of 19.2%.
UW-P also reported six positive student tests and one positive employee test from sources outside of Student Health Services.
Dubuque County votes down mask mandate
Dubuque County supervisors voted, 2-1, on Tuesday against enacting a countywide mask mandate recommended by the county Board of Health.
The mandate would have required people older than 3 to wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they were outside if unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Businesses would have been prohibited from serving people who entered their premises without masks, with some exceptions.
The proposed resolution was similar to one passed by the Dubuque City Council last month, and it would have applied to all of the county outside of the city of Dubuque.
The vote followed more than an hour of input, focused on mayors of the county’s smaller cities. Epworth Mayor Sandy Gassman said she supports wearing masks, that she wears a mask every time she is in public and cannot socially distance, but that a mandate was “going too far.”
Dubuque County virus numbers rising
Public health officials say recent increases in the average number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County and the county’s 14-day positivity rate likely are tied to the return of college students, as well as infections in some of the smaller communities.
In the seven-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the county averaged about 26 new cases per 24-hour period. That compared to about 18 per day one week earlier and about 13 per day in the week before that.
Meanwhile, the 14-day positivity rate stood at 12.7% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, based on Telegraph Herald calculations using state-reported totals. That compared to 10.4% one week prior and 9.8% two weeks prior.
According to County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert, one likely reason for those upswings: It has been about two weeks — the typical incubation period for the coronavirus — since students of the county’s higher education institutions returned to school.
“With the colleges coming back and being out in the community, we could be seeing them driving this,” she said.
Dubuque officials say mask mandate is making a difference
Nearly one month after a citywide mask mandate took effect, Dubuque leaders and local public health officials said they believe they are seeing signs of its effectiveness.
City Council members approved the mandate in early August in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it took effect on Aug. 8. It requires that everyone in the city 3 years of age and older must wear a face covering in indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when maintaining 6 feet of social distance is not possible, with limited exceptions. Violators can be fined $10 and issued a civil citation if noncompliance persists. Dubuque police have not issued a single citation, and city officials believe they have seen signs of progress.
“I really feel that it is working,” said Mayor Roy Buol. “I’ve noticed a marked increase in the number of people who are wearing masks, and I think there are a lot of people in the community who are comfortable going out to a store or being out in public for the first time in a while.”
Specific COVID-19 data for the city of Dubuque is not tabulated, but the State of Iowa provides a range of measures broken down to the county level.
Cold-case agents involved in search of Dubuque bar
State special agents with “experience in cold case investigation” were among the law enforcement involved in the search of a Dubuque bar last week.
Special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were on site at Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave., along with Dubuque police, according to DCI Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl.
In an email to the Telegraph Herald on Friday, Krapfl wrote that the DCI was on hand as part of an ongoing investigation.
“However, we are not providing any further details at this time,” he wrote.
Knickers officials announced on social media Thursday that there had been a search of the business’ basement, which they knew about ahead of time and with which they fully cooperated.
“If something of importance was found, we would’ve been shut down immediately,” the announcement stated.
Dubuque police also confirmed that investigators were at Knickers on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation but declined further comment.
The most high-profile cold case associated with Knickers is the disappearance of Crystal Arensdorf, who was 20 when she disappeared in the early-morning hours of July 4, 2001. She was last seen at the bar.