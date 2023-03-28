A leader of the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation spoke to a crowd at Loras College on Monday about his group’s transition to aid work during the war and how Ukraine’s current defense fits with a history of nonviolent resistance.
Alexander Kuzma is the chief development officer for the foundation, known as UCUF, which found itself — at the outset of Russia’s invasion and war in Ukraine — with a new mission.
“We are finding ourselves, this university, that is sadly and challengingly in the epicenter of world events right now with this genocidal war that’s being waged against the Ukrainian people,” he said. “We’re incredibly proud of our students, faculty and alumni who have been in the middle of this campaign to provide life-saving humanitarian aid and medical aid to the frontline communities and embattled cities that have suffered the greatest ravages of this war. Sadly, we’ve lost 13 of our alumni and faculty who have died on the front lines.”
Kuzma said that — beyond even the war itself — the world stands to lose a great deal if Russia succeeds against Ukraine, due in part to its agricultural and technological contributions.
“Ukraine exports about 20 million tons of grain, sunflower oil, beets and honey to not just Europe,” he said. “It is now known as the bread basket for half of the Middle East and North Africa as well... Also brilliant, brilliant people who could be designing the next great idea in technology are on the front lines or have been forced to flee. ... So this crisis and this horrific war that Putin has launched is affecting and threatening millions of lives, not just in Ukraine but all over the world.”
While generally lauding Ukraine’s military defense against Russia thus far, Kuzma also said the nation’s cultural history was marked instead by nonviolent movements.
“There was a nonviolent movement that lasted from the 1960s through the end of the Soviet Union,” he said. “These men and women went to the gulag and suffered terrible conditions. ... A second movement happened after the Chernobyl disaster. ... That environmental movement morphed into an independence movement.”
During a panel after Kuzma’s initial address, professor of politics and Co-Director of the Peace and Justice Minor at Loras David Cochran said that some good news for Ukraine may be found in the fact that military invasions like Russia’s fail more and more since the middle of the 20th century.
“New (nonviolence) techniques are generally twice as effective as armed conflict in securing political ends, although only 50% successful,” he said. “Armed means fail about twice as often, are only 25% effective over the last 100 years. But this is a challenge with Ukraine having such a history of successful nonviolent resistance — the fact that they have semi-successfully used armed resistance. This goes against the trends in the success of armed resistance.”
Kuzma appealed to Loras College, a fellow Catholic institutions, for continued prayers for Ukraine as the war there continues.
