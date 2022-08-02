DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder has some words of advice for motorists traveling to and through his city when Major League Baseball descends upon Dubuque County for a second time.
“Everybody needs to be patient,” Schroeder said.
Local law enforcement helped usher several thousand vehicles to and from last year’s big-league ballgame at the Field of Dreams site, and authorities have planned for this year’s influx of visitors based upon last year’s experiences.
“We learned a lot of things last year, so we’ve taken some steps to make traffic flow even smoother,” Schroeder said.
Here is a look at street closures, law-enforcement staffing levels and other facets of the traffic plans for the upcoming game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams.
Mind the street closures
“We have a lot of street closures and we’re going to have a ton of traffic in town,” Schroeder said. “We will be closing off downtown very similar to what we did last year.”
The following street closures will be enforced from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12:
Third Avenue Southwest from the bridge to Third Street Southwest.
First Street Southwest from the alley north of Second Avenue Southwest to Third Avenue Southwest.
Second Street Southwest from the alley north of Second Avenue Southwest to Third Avenue Southwest.
Second Avenue Southwest between First Street and Second Street Southwest.
On Aug. 9, the city also will close Second Avenue Northeast from Second Street to Third Street Northeast and the parking lot at the corner of Second Avenue and Second Street Northeast to throw a tailgate for the minor league game being played that day.
Additionally, there will be closures enforced for a parade route for Budweiser Clydesdales on Aug. 12 in Dyersville. The route will be along First Avenue East to Fourth Street Southeast and west on Third Avenue Southeast, north on Second Street Southeast and back to First Avenue West.
Near the game site, Lansing Road will have “restricted access,” from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, according to Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
Who gets to drive where access is restricted?
“You have to have a specific reason to be at the MLB site, so it’s only people who have parking passes or have identification like media or vendors,” Kennedy said. “Lansing Road residents will be allowed to come and go as they please, and anyone coming to their houses will be allowed to come and go, but if people come out, they’re going to need to know whose house they are going to. If they give me a name and it’s not one of the four houses affected, they are not getting by.”
More staff this year
“We were stretched to the limit last year because in our planning we weren’t sure how many people we would need (for staffing), so we added a few more positions,” Kennedy said. “There will be about 50 law enforcement officers on the site, between traffic control and site control.”
State agencies will provide officers to supplement local law enforcement.
