News in your town

WD school board race with 5-vote margin headed to recount

Peosta council members debate process for choosing next mayor during fiery meeting

Officials solidify plans for new Resurrection school in Dubuque

Dubuque student clubs designed to help Marshallese students forge community connections

Police: Dubuque man asked woman's permission to sexually abuse child in her care

Dubuque man pleads guilty to federal charge for threatening to kill Trump

Grant County officials won't join efforts to appeal approval of controversial transmission line project

'You have to make the most of it:' Local ski resorts poised to open early

Man hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque County

'You have to make the most of it:' Local ski resorts poised to open early

Future Ready Iowa employer summit set for Monday in Dubuque

Gas main break prompts evacuation of Southwest Tech campus

Grant County officials won't join efforts to appeal approval of controversial transmission line project

UPDATE: 35 calves killed in Dubuque County barn fire

Dubuque man pleads guilty to federal charge for threatening to kill Trump

Camp Albrecht Acres presents annual awards

Future Ready Iowa employer summit set for Monday in Dubuque

Consultants to city: It's time Dubuque officials decide what to do with Five Flags

Dubuque-area detours

Developer to work with county to provide safe access to Peosta during construction

Local law enforcement reports

Lafayette County Board tables controversial resolution restricting release of water study data

Dubuque hospital's parent company calls off planned merger with nonprofit health system

UD employee receives Dubuque Young Professional leadership award

Popular Galena photo gallery to close at the end of the year

WD selects contractor for $2 million school addition in Peosta

School board compensation varies across southwest Wisconsin

2 taken by ambulance after crash near Cuba City

Ticket sales near end for Women Lead Change Dubuque Conference

Dubuque's subzero temps Tuesday the earliest on record

Authorities: Dubuque County man arrested on rape charge

Holiday optimism: Local businesses seeing early shoppers, expecting high sales this season

What's happening

Dubuque City Council back to full strength after Sprank sworn in

UPDATE: Lafayette County Board tables controversial resolution restricting release of water study data

Dubuque hospital's parent company calls off planned merger with nonprofit health system

UPDATE: Dubuque's subzero temps today the earliest on record

Authorities: Possible injuries reported in Jo Daviess County crash

Authorities: Dubuque County man arrested on rape charge