The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Natasha K. Moore, 23, of 1780 Central Ave., No. 3B, was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dani R. Schmitt, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rhomberg Avenue and Fengler Street on charges of carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cory R. Flanagan, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at about 3:20 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Washington Street on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody, driving while barred and three counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Flanagan failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 25.
- John Oglesby, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at about 6:25 p.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of first-degree theft.
Aaron N. Reynolds, 36, of 611 University Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Ninth Street on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.