The final quarter of 2021 marked impressive campaign fundraising stretches for multiple candidates running this year for seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Campaign finance disclosures were due to the Federal Elections Commission this week for the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
U.S. Senate — Iowa
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, brought in $1.42 million in the final three months of last year. His campaign also spent $775,664. The seven-term senator ended the period with $3.71 million on hand.
“Earning the confidence of hardworking Iowans is something I never take for granted and I thank them for their support,” Grassley said in a release. “The Senate Majority is on the line and I am working as hard as ever to ensure conservatives take control of Congress.”
Democrats running for Grassley’s seat each brought in smaller totals.
Dubuque County native and former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s campaign brought in $906,526 for the quarter. The campaign spent $781,180 and ended the period with $723,697 on hand.
“This campaign is about sending a message that the corrupt and old way of doing business — where big Pharma gets handouts and working people get left behind — cannot stand,” she said in a release.
Retired Admiral Michael Franken reported receiving $424,622, spending $103,523 and ending the period with $321,094.
Rural physician Dr. Glenn Hurst reported bringing in $34,362, spending $32,309 and ending with $34,098.
U.S. Senate — Wisconsin
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, brought in $711,498 for the quarter, spent $548,464 and ended with $2.46 million on hand.
He was outraised by multiple Democratic candidates running to replace him, who reported high receipts and high spending.
Alex Lasry, who is on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, raised $2.03 million in the quarter and spent $2.42 million, ending the quarter with $1.12 million.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised $1.23 million, spent $845,648 and ended with $1.1 million.
Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski brought in $1.11 million, spent $586,060 and ended with $1.3 million.
Other Democratic candidates brought in smaller totals.
Tom Nelson raised $215,780, spent $149,835 and ended with $483,872. Steve Olikara raised $110,110, spent $66,245 and ended with $108,193. Dr. Gillian Battino raised $81,540, spent $102,183 and ended with $14,051.
U.S. Senate — Illinois
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., raised $1.5 million, spent $884,145 and ended with $6.45 million, outraising Republicans seeking her seat.
Bobby Piton raised the most among Republicans seeking nomination in his party’s primary, bringing in $45,412. Piton spent $66,827 and ended with $62,892.
Republican Peggy Hubbard raised $9,631, spent $2,549 and ended with $11,579.
Libertarian William Redpath raised $2,630, spent $679 and ended with $2,413.
U.S. House — Iowa
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, previously reported raising $811,578 in the last quarter of 2021, spending $648,061 and ending with $1.6 million on hand for her reelection bid — this time for Iowa’s newly redrawn Second Congressional District, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque Counties.
Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, raised $551,874 in the period, spent $173,406 and ended with $933,044. She is the only Democrat who has filed to run for the Second Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, is running for reelection in Iowa’s new First Congressional District, which will include Jackson and Jones counties. She raised $533,424, spent $168,769 and ended with $1.8 million on hand.
Republican challenger Kyle Kuehl, of Bettendorf, raised $8,880 in the same period, spent $67.40 and ended with $8,813.
Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan raised $346,794 in her bid for the new First Congressional District, spent $104,623 and ended with $486,387.
U.S. House — Wisconsin
Republican Derrick Van Orden is running for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis. Van Orden raised $830,955, spent $650,654 and ended with $1.4 million.
Kind is not running for reelection.
Brad Pfaff, endorsed by Kind, led fundraising among Democrats seeking the seat, raising $353,629, spending $66,827 and ending with $286,802.
Democrat Deb McGrath raised $233,893, spent $16,421 and ended with $217,472. Democrat Rebecca Cooke raised $158,404, spent $43,560 and ended with $114,844. Democrat Mark Neumann raised $1,000, spent $92 and ended with $907.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, raised $134,783 for his bid to retain his seat in the House, spent $67,273 and ended with $1.08 million.
Republican challenger Charity Barry raised $6,151, spent $5,912 and ended with $657.
U.S. House — Illinois
Jo Daviess County will be in Illinois’ new 16th Congressional District after this year’s election.
Current U.S. Rep. Darin La Hood, R-Ill., raised $549,620 in his bid for that seat, spent $240,491 and ended with $4.2 million.
Fellow Republican Michael Rebresh raised $1,100, spent $912 and ended with $188.
No Democrat has entered that race.