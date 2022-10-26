06052021-riverridgebrewing5-kg.JPG
River Ridge Brewing open in Bellevue, Iowa.

 Katie Goodale

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Dyersville-based brewery soon will take over ownership of a popular brewery in Bellevue.

Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, confirmed this week that he intends to finalize the purchase of River Ridge Brewing, located at 303 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, at the end of the month.

