The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Cameron T. Knight, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 61 and Airport Road on a warrant charging unauthorized use of a credit card.
- April A. Johnson, 28, of 9860 Katie Cove, and Jesse W. Gansen, 35, of Zwingle, Iowa, were arrested around 3:20 p.m. Monday in the area of White and East Sixth streets on warrants charging second-degree theft.
Marshonn D. Sullivan, 23, of 414-1/2 W. Locust St., was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Elm Street on charges of first-degree harassment, domestic assault with injury, false imprisonment and possession of marijuana. Court documents state that Sullivan assaulted Sharonda L. Patton, 25, of the same address.