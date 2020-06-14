LANCASTER, Wis. — A felon arrested at a Grant County tavern after making "vague comments of being on the news" while carrying a pistol recently was sentenced to probation.
Brian P. Irish, 60, of Potosi, pleaded guilty in Grant County Circuit Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and carrying a handgun where alcoholic beverages are sold and consumed.
Irish was placed on probation for one year.
According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Yesterdaze in Beetown at about 12:20 p.m. Sept. 12 to investigate a man who made the news comments and had a pistol inside the tavern. Deputies detained Irish while investigating the matter.
"Eventually, deputies were able to locate the pistol Irish had hidden outside of the bar once he had learned the authorities had been called," stated a sheriff's department press release. "The firearm was loaded, and Irish was discovered to be impaired as well as a convicted felon."