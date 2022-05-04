The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • John R. Greene, 53, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 219, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault causing bodily injury. Court documents state that Greene assaulted Amy B. Nauman, 40, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 101, on March 27 at his residence.
  • Adam C. Spinoso, 28, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Central Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts, as well as a warrant charging one count of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Dalton A. Krapfl, 24, of 2233 Saint John Drive, was arrested at 1 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Court documents state that Krapfl assaulted Scott A. Kaesbauer, 32, at their residence on Saturday.
  • Natasha G. Bolkema, 20, of Chicago, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Bolkema failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Dec. 25.
  • Jason C. Lehman, 42, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a warrant charging escape from custody by a convicted felon. Court documents state that Lehman failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on April 27.

