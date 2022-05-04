The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
John R. Greene, 53, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 219, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault causing bodily injury. Court documents state that Greene assaulted Amy B. Nauman, 40, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 101, on March 27 at his residence.
Adam C. Spinoso, 28, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Central Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts, as well as a warrant charging one count of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Dalton A. Krapfl, 24, of 2233 Saint John Drive, was arrested at 1 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Court documents state that Krapfl assaulted Scott A. Kaesbauer, 32, at their residence on Saturday.
Natasha G. Bolkema, 20, of Chicago, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Bolkema failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Dec. 25.
Jason C. Lehman, 42, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a warrant charging escape from custody by a convicted felon. Court documents state that Lehman failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on April 27.