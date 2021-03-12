MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A fundraising campaign aims to help a Maquoketa man who was recently severely injured in a crash.
Caleb Warren, 19, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City after the March 2 wreck for treatment of serious injuries, according to a GoFundMe page created for him.
The page states that he “will be in the hospital for some time and then is looking at months of recovery and rehabilitation.”
Visit https://bit.ly/3lhONu9 for more information or to donate.
Warren was the back-seat passenger in a vehicle driven by his father, Gary Warren, 47, that was involved in the three-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 near Long Grove. Gary Warren and front-seat passenger David Muller, 45, were killed.
Muller was Caleb Warren’s stepfather, according to the fundraising page.
The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. March 2 on U.S. 61. Authorities reported that Vitalii Fedosyuk, 18, of Elk River, Minn., was driving north in a van when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and collided with a pickup truck driven by Scott Shirley, 59, of Clinton, and the car driven by Gary Warren, both of which were traveling south.
Fedosyuk was ejected and landed in a ditch, according to authorities. He was taken by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center East Rusholme Street in Davenport. Shirley sustained minor injuries.