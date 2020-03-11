The package arrived unannounced and without explanation.
Jim Wagner, co-founder of Dubuque’s Veterans Freedom Center, recently received an anonymously donated package containing two sets of military dog tags, a small copy of the New Testament dated 1941, with a 1942 enlisted man’s pass inserted within the pages, and a Japanese-language postcard.
“Somebody came in and dropped it off,” Wagner said. “We don’t even know who.”
Only the donated dog tags bear names — “David Eugene Wilke” and “James R. Ploessl.” Wilke’s tags bear letters indicating a connection to the U.S. Navy.
The shape of the tags, including a notch on an end, place them from the mid-20th century.
“The old dog tags all had notches in them,” Wagner said. “Starting in Vietnam, the notch is not on it.”
The tags came with miscellaneous ribbons and medals.
Moriah Rhame-Feuerhelm, a volunteer at the center, is helping Wagner with the donated items. She would like to identify the surviving family members of the servicemen whose names are embossed on the dog tags.
To her, the tags symbolize the legacy of America’s veterans.
“My dad was a Vietnam vet, and I’m a Desert Storm vet,” she said. “Both my grandfathers were World War II (veterans), and my great-grandfather was World War I, so this is important history. If you think of your ancestor who fought, think of what they sacrificed.”
The small book of the New Testament includes a printed message from President Franklin D. Roosevelt dated March 6, 1941. It reads in part: “To the Members of the Army, as Commander-in-Chief I take pleasure in commending the reading of the Bible to all who serve in the armed forces of the United States.”
Identifying the postcard proved another challenge for Rhame-Feuerhelm. Japanese writing covers the front and back. Rhame-Feuerhelm snapped photos with her phone and sent them to a Japanese speaker, who provided the translation.
“It’s from a mother to her son,” Rhame-Feuerhelm said.
The postcard is addressed to a Masuro Yamaguchi, whose address is an aviation school in Japan’s Miyagi prefecture.
It reads:
“Dear Masuro, Thank you for the postcard. I haven’t been able to visit you, but you sound like you are doing very well and studying well at school. I am very happy for you. You went to Sendai. While studying hard, please take care of yourself. Wishing you all the best. Don’t worry, we are doing great guarding the home front. I think your older brother Shunpei is serving military duty well. Please you two brothers do your best. I am very proud of you. I will send a letter again.”
Rhame-Feuerhelm believes the recipient of the postcard remains living in the area of Osaka, Japan, and she intends to try to confirm his identity.
How the postcard arrived at the center in Dubuque remains a mystery.
“I think whoever dropped this stuff off knew that we keep some of this stuff,” Wagner said. “We keep it for people to see.”
Donations of military items have become routine at the center, which houses many of the artifacts in display cases and acts as an ad-hoc military museum.
“People who have this stuff don’t know what to do with it because Dubuque doesn’t have a place for it,” Wagner said. “We give tours to people who come in. We need more space (to display donated items), but we make do with what we have.”