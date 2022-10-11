A Dubuque County man arrested in a prostitution sting earlier this year has been sentenced to two years of informal probation on a related charge.

Timothy W. Murphy, 56, of Peosta, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.