A Dubuque County man arrested in a prostitution sting earlier this year has been sentenced to two years of informal probation on a related charge.
Timothy W. Murphy, 56, of Peosta, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Murphy must pay a $2,000 civil penalty and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Murphy was one of 11 men charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 8 and 9.
Court documents filed in the cases state, “The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services.”
Those arrested responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with undercover officers at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive. Court documents state that Murphy “purchased or offered to purchase another person’s services as a partner in a sex act in the amount of $130.”
Nine other men arrested in the sting have been sentenced to probation, and the other case is pending.