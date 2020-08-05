News in your town

ISU Extension to host virtual sessions on agricultural resilience

Area youth among candidates vying for Iowa Dairy Princess title

Union leaders pass 'no confidence' vote for Delaware County sheriff

Former Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! postpones remaining events

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Low-flying helicopters to conduct reviews of high-voltage lines in area

Dubuque restaurant demolished to make way for car wash

Bellevue considering opening all streets to ATVs

7 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; hospitalizations decrease

Report: $3.25 million in repairs needed among historic, downtown Dubuque buildings

Parent company of ED plant announces net loss in 2nd quarter

Jo Daviess County prepares for worst as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Longtime Dubuque volunteer, benefactor remembered as 'get-things-done kind of guy'

Fundraiser for Dubuque hospital goes virtual

Police: Woman chases man with knife, assaults officers in Dubuque

Dubuque schools leader recommends pushing back fall start date

UPDATED: Dubuque City Council to meet Thursday to consider mask mandate

Darlington police investigate multiple hit-and-run incidents

Former Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! postpones remaining events

Parent company of ED plant announces net loss in second quarter of 2020

Dubuque Symphony cancels Ultimate Country Hits concerts

Country star's Dubuque performance rescheduled

2 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Longtime Dubuque bowling alley to permanently close

4 local 4-H members receive project awards

Grant County Historical Society to launch inventory of Rountree artifacts

Guttenberg to host fish fry Friday, youth fishing tournament Saturday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Dyersville receives grant to help pave, relocate portion of Heritage Trail

Community dialogue session to address Platteville strategic plan

Applications available for Jackson County Habitat for Humanity home

City of Lancaster awarded 4 grants for park improvements

Lafayette County receives $2,200 donation

Dubuque County Library, Conservation plan Tale Trail at Swiss Valley

Mineral Point to conduct smoke testing of sanitary sewers

Galena receives $1.6 million loan for water main replacement

State announces $688,000 in grants for Jo Daviess County

Dubuque council OKs agreement for $10 million Millwork District project, other measures

Dubuque man linked to marijuana ring sentenced to probation

Delaware County to hold second 'dairy box distribution'

Corrections