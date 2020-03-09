MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Jackson County Republican Party Convention will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Clinton Engines Museum Program Center, 605 E. Maple St. in Maquoketa.
Registration begins at 6 p.m.
Participants in the convention will elect 11 delegates and 11 alternate delegates to the district and state conventions, elect district convention committee members and create a county platform based upon planks submitted at the convention, according to a press release.
Delegates, alternates and observers are invited to the convention.